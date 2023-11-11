TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU

Two years after its first appearance, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 ultra-light AMD-powered Linux laptop is now in the 3rd generation (Gen3) with a more recent AMD Ryzen 7 processor and updated internals.
“Great power efficiency and performance
in an ultra portable form factor.”
TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.
Featuring a 60 Wh changeable Lithium polymer battery promising up to 14 hours of runtime, the 3rd generation TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop comes with a generous and gorgeous 14-inch LPTS 3K matte display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 300 nits brightness.
Under the hood, we find a whopping 32 GB DDR5 memory configured as 4 sticks of 8 GB each, as well as up to an impressive 8 TB M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe 3.0 storage. Since this is an AMD-only laptop, it also features an AMD RZ608 Wi-Fi 6 chip supporting 802.11ax wireless on 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, as well as Bluetooth 5.2.
Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux laptop features two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4a support, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP 2.3 support, a 2-in-1 audio (headphone + microphone) 3.5mm jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop can be connected to up to 3 external displays.
The 3rd Gen TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop is available for pre-order starting today from 1.111 EUR (~$1,190 USD) for the basic configuration with 500GB SSD storage. You can configure and buy yours from TUXEDO Computers’ online store, and the laptop comes pre-installed with TUXEDO OS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.
Image credits: TUXEDO Computers (edited by Marius Nestor)
