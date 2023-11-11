TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU

Two years after its first appearance, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 ultra-light AMD-powered Linux laptop is now in the 3rd generation (Gen3) with a more recent AMD Ryzen 7 processor and updated internals.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

Featuring a 60 Wh changeable Lithium polymer battery promising up to 14 hours of runtime, the 3rd generation TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop comes with a generous and gorgeous 14-inch LPTS 3K matte display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 300 nits brightness.

Under the hood, we find a whopping 32 GB DDR5 memory configured as 4 sticks of 8 GB each, as well as up to an impressive 8 TB M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe 3.0 storage. Since this is an AMD-only laptop, it also features an AMD RZ608 Wi-Fi 6 chip supporting 802.11ax wireless on 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, as well as Bluetooth 5.2.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux laptop features two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4a support, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP 2.3 support, a 2-in-1 audio (headphone + microphone) 3.5mm jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop can be connected to up to 3 external displays.

The 3rd Gen TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop is available for pre-order starting today from 1.111 EUR (~$1,190 USD) for the basic configuration with 500GB SSD storage. You can configure and buy yours from TUXEDO Computers’ online store, and the laptop comes pre-installed with TUXEDO OS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers (edited by Marius Nestor)

