GIMP 2.10.38 Released with Much-Requested Backports of GTK3 Features

The GIMP development team announced today the release and general availability of GIMP 2.10.38 as the latest stable version of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software.

Coming six months after GIMP 2.10.36, the GIMP 2.10.38 release is here to backport several other features from GTK3 to GTK2, including updating the Print Dialog’s size so that the buttons aren’t cut off anymore, fixing issues with the pop-up dialogs appearing behind the previous ones, as well as fixing several keyboard input bugs.

GIMP 2.10.38 also improves support for indexed PNG images with transparency to allow them to be exported with the correct colors, adds support for UTF-8 characters to the titlebar customization field, and prevents existing image comments from “leaking” into newly created images.

On top of that, several bugs and crashes were addressed, including an issue with the input ranges for several filters like Waves and Distort, two commonly reported crashes that you may have experienced lately with your GIMP installations when closing the app, which was caused by a recent change in Glib 2.80.

“A change in GLib 2.80 exposed a bug in our closing process and caused a crash on exit. Luca Bacci once again devised a fix for both 2.10.38 and the upcoming 3.0 release candidate. Another crash that some users encountered when making very small selections was also fixed,” explained the devs.

Other than that, GIMP 2.10.38 improves support for tablets on Windows systems by making use of the newer Windows Ink drivers rather than the WinTab drivers. Users can now switch between WinTab and Windows Ink drivers, if they’re supported by your computer, in the Preferences dialog under the Input Device settings.

Check out the release notes on the official website for more details about the changes included in GIMP 2.10.38, which is available for installation as a Flatpak app on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

