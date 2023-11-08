GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More

GIMP 2.10.36 open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software has been officially released today as a new maintenance update to the GIMP 2.10 series as the devs continue to work hard on the next major release, GIMP 3.0.

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

The new GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) release also brings improvements to the GIF image file format as it adds non-square ratio support to allow the loading of GIF images that contain the PixelAspectRatio header metadata. This is possible by setting different resolutions per dimension, but you’ll need to disable the “Dot for Dot” option in the View menu to see the image’s actual ratio.

Also improved in GIMP 2.10.36 is the Text tool, which now offers slightly better formatting behavior when selecting and changing text on canvas, the Theme section in Setting to provide users with better feedback when hovering lock buttons (with a white frame) as well as when activating a lock, and the Help section in the User Manual submenu to feature a new “[Table of Contents]” link.

Several security issues and bugs were addressed as well, including a fix for the issue that made GIMP to crash when using a graphic tablet on Linux, so check out the release announcement page for more details on that.

Meanwhile, you can update to GIMP 2.10.36 by downloading the Flatpak universal binaries for x86 and ARM (64-bit) systems from the official website. The GIMP project maintains its own Flatpak repository, but you can also install the Flatpak app from Flathub.

Last updated 4 mins ago