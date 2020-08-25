Meet TUXEDO Pulse 14, an Ultra-Light Linux Laptop Powered by AMD Ryzen 7

German Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop as an ultra-light and powerful Linux computer featuring AMD Ryzen 7 4800H.

If you are in the market for an ultra-light Linux laptop, TUXEDO Pulse 14 is here as an AMD-only portable computer powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 family of processors, as well as featuring a 16.8 mm thin design and weighting only 1.1 kg.

According to TUXEDO Computers, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop is the lightest Linux powerhouse in the world. It’s the little brother of the TUXEDO Pulse 15 ultrabook announced last month and ships with AMD’s latest high-end mobile processors.

Under the thin magnesium chassis, the ultra-light Linux laptop can be powered by up to 64GB RAM and either the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads or the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with 6 cores and 12 threads.

While the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H variant ships with the powerful AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics card, the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H model incorporates an AMD Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU.

“TUXEDO Pulse 14 is an ultra-light and super compact Linux companion for users looking for workstation performance “on the go,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Image courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

The elegant and robust chassis is paired with an ultra-thin 14-inch IPS 60 Hz display capable of Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and featuring high color gamut of 100% sRGB and a brightness of over 300 nits.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 also comes with up to 2TB of NVMe storage, a white backlit keyboard with large keys for precise typing and well defined feedback, a large precision touchpad with integrated mouse buttons, and a 47 Wh lithium-polymer battery that can last for up to 11 hours in energy-saving idle mode.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux laptop features three USB 3.1 (Gen1) ports (two Type A and one Type C), an USB 2.0 port, a HDMI port, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack for audio out and mic, as well as a Micro SD card reader.

Image courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

As far as the operating system goes, you can buy this Linux laptop with either TUXEDO Computer’s in-house built Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), or openSUSE Leap 15.1 with KDE Plasma, GNOME or Xfce desktop environments.

You can order and configure the TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop to your needs right now from TUXEDO Computer’s online store. The price starts from 824,45 EUR ($975 USD) and can go as high as 1.723,03 EUR ($2,038 USD) with standard 2-year warranty or 2.063,23 EUR ($2,441 USD) with an extended 5-year warranty.

