9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 5th, 2024

The 186th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 5th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got a lot of software releases, starting with the long-anticipated Amarok 3.0 music player and continuing with the GNU nano 8.0 CLI text editor, Shotcut 24.04 Qt-based video editor, GIMP 2.10.38 image editor, LibreOffice 24.2.3 office suite, fwupd 1.9.19 firmware updater, and last but not least Proton 9.0.
On the distro side of things, Garuda Linux got a major update that brought the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, systemd-free Nitrux is now powered by Linux kernel 6.8, embedded OS LibreELEC got a major update with Raspberry Pi 5 support, and Red Hat released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4.
On top of that, TUXEDO Computers launched two new Linux-powered laptops, Linux Mint devs started promoting independent XApps, OpenZFS added Linux 6.8 support, openSUSE Leap 15.6 reached the Release Candidate stage, and Oracle fixed an infamous host crash in VirtualBox.
Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 5th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Arch Linux-based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” distro lands with KDE Plasma 6
- Shotcut 24.04 open-source video editor arrives with an Ambisonic Encoder filter
- Nitrux 3.4.1 is out with Linux kernel 6.8, Gamescope, OpenRazer, and more
- TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 laptop arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M
- Amarok 3.0 open-source music player officially released after six years
- GNU nano 8.0 CLI text editor is here with new options and various improvements
- LibreELEC 12 adds Raspberry Pi 5 support, HDR support for AMD and Intel GPUs
- LibreOffice 24.2.3 office suite is now available for download with 79 bug fixes
- Proton 9.0 is out now with support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Fwupd 1.9.19 Linux firmware updater supports Acer U32 and Luxshare 7-in-1 Docks
- TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux laptop launches with Intel Core i9-14900HX
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 officially released with various enhancements
- GIMP 2.10.38 is here with much-requested backports of GTK3 features
Other GNU/Linux news of interest
- Linux Mint devs promote independent XApps
- openSUSE Leap 15.6 enters the Release Candidate stage
- VirtualBox 7.0.18 fixes host system crashes when using a bridged or host-only network adapter
- OpenZFS 2.2.4 was released with support for Linux kernel 6.8
- Distrobox 1.7.2 arrived with many bugfixes and a couple of behavioral improvements
- Firefox 125.0.3 fixed a bunch of issues, including text corruption on Linux
Linux distributions released this week
- SystemRescue 11.01
- KDE neon 20240502
- Arch Linux 2024.05.01
- Archman Linux 20240501 Xfce
- EasyOS 5.8
- Nitrux 3.4.1
- TUXEDO OS 3-20240429
- Regata OS 24.0.5
- PrimTux 8
- T2 SDK 24.5 (GCC/Glibc)
- T2 SDK 24.5 (GCC/Musl)
- T2 SDK 24.5 (Clang/Glibc)
- Linuxfx 11.4.5
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-32 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-32 (Clang)
- DBeaver 24.0.4
- Telegram Desktop 5.0.1
- SABnzbd 4.3.1
- OpenTTD 14.1
- VirtualBox 7.0.18
- fwupd 1.9.19
- Calibre 7.10
- OpenZFS 2.2.4
- GTK 4.14.4
- GIMP 2.10.38
- Linux kernel 6.1.90 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.158 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.216 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.275 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.313 LTS
- Rust 1.78.0
- btrfs-progs 6.8.1
- LLVM 18.1.5
- Pacstall 5.0.0
- Distrobox 1.7.2
- GNU nano 8.0
- Chromium 124.0.6367.118
- Docker 26.1.1
- Flatpak 1.14.8
- Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3
- MySQL 8.4.0
- GStreamer 1.24.3
- Git 2.45.0
Coming up next week
- KDE Frameworks 6.2
- Linux kernel 6.9
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
