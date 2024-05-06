9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 5th, 2024

The 186th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 5th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got a lot of software releases, starting with the long-anticipated Amarok 3.0 music player and continuing with the GNU nano 8.0 CLI text editor, Shotcut 24.04 Qt-based video editor, GIMP 2.10.38 image editor, LibreOffice 24.2.3 office suite, fwupd 1.9.19 firmware updater, and last but not least Proton 9.0.

On the distro side of things, Garuda Linux got a major update that brought the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, systemd-free Nitrux is now powered by Linux kernel 6.8, embedded OS LibreELEC got a major update with Raspberry Pi 5 support, and Red Hat released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4.

On top of that, TUXEDO Computers launched two new Linux-powered laptops, Linux Mint devs started promoting independent XApps, OpenZFS added Linux 6.8 support, openSUSE Leap 15.6 reached the Release Candidate stage, and Oracle fixed an infamous host crash in VirtualBox.

Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 5th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Frameworks 6.2

Linux kernel 6.9

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

