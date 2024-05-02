Proton 9.0 Released with Support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Valve released today Proton 9.0 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that lets you play Windows games on Linux systems.

Based on Wine 9.0, the Proton 9.0 release adds support for the Dinogen Online, Photography Simulator Demo, George McGeehan Gamer Hero, THE FINALS, True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood, Road to Vostok Demo, Witch on the Holy Night, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum video games.

The list of newly supported games continues with Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge, Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and Firestorm, Aisling and the Tavern of Elves, Snares of Ruin 2, Insanity’s Blade, as well as Bloody Walls.

In addition, the Far Cry 2, Far Cry 4, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Chaos Rising, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Retribution, Outcast – Second Contact, and Prototype video games are now playable on machines with high core count CPUs.

Proton 9.0 also brings improvements to video games that were already supported, including Doom Eternal, Lords of the Fallen, Brawhalla, TouHou Makuka Sai – Fantastic Danmaku Festival Part I and II, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, Biomutant, Imperiums: Greek Wars, Lethal Company, Phasmophobia, as well as various other Unity games.

Tom Clancy’s The Division, Deathloop, Warframe, Steep, Harvestella, Wayfinder, Sea of Thieves, The King of Fighters XV, The Last Game, Airborne Kingdom, Bayonetta, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Savant – Ascent REMIX, Super Robot Wars 30, MS Flight Simulator, and Escape from Monkey Island.

On top of that, Proton 9.0 adds support for playing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide with AMD GPUs, improves support for input devices with 8+ axes, improves X input system mouse mappings, updates the file distribution method to save disk space, improves audio controls and spatialization in VRChat with AVPro, and ignores system mouse acceleration when using the raw input API.

Apart from Wine 9.0, under the hood, Proton 9.0 uses updated components like DXVK 2.3-47-ge2a46a34, vkd3d-proton 2.11.1-49-g32ff676b, and dxvk-nvapi 0.6.4-48-g0951afb. For more details about this release, check out the changelog on the project’s GitHub page.

Image credits: Valve

Developing story…

Last updated 4 seconds ago