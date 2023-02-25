TUXEDO OS 2 Launches with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS

TUXEDO Computers has announced the general availability of TUXEDO OS 2 as the second major release of their Kubuntu-based operating system for TUXEDO Computers and everyone else who wants to use it.

It’s been almost five months since the launch of TUXEDO OS to the general public and now TUXEDO OS 2 is here built on top of the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series.

The KDE Plasma desktop environment included in this release was backported from the KDE neon distribution and it’s accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.103 and KDE Gear 22.12.2 software suites, all built against Qt 5.15.8 LTS.

The Mesa 22.3.6 graphics stack is included as well for a better gaming experience, along with the PipeWire 0.3.66 multimedia server and the Mozilla Firefox 110 web browser.

These two major software upgrades make TUXEDO OS 2 one of the very first Ubuntu-based distributions to feature some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies for a modern Linux desktop experience and top-notch hardware support.

Like with the previous release, TUXEDO OS 2 remains a Linux distro adapted and tailored for TUXEDO laptops, but no one stops you from using it on any other hardware. However, some in-house baked apps like the TUXEDO Control Center are only designed to work on TUXEDO computers.

“Standing on the shoulders of giants, our own OS is built upon Ubuntu, uses KDE packages from KDE neon and ports stuff from independent projects to ease the access for regular users,” said TUXEDO Computers. “TUXEDO OS is not only our in-house Linux distribution. It’s also a community project,”

If you want to give TUXEDO OS a try on your personal computer, especially if you want to enjoy the very latest KDE Plasma desktop environment and Linux kernel series, you can download TUXEDO OS 2 right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below.

