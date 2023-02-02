KDE Gear 22.12.2 Released with Improvements to Dolphin, Elisa, and Spectacle

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 22.12.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 22.12 open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other projects bringing various minor improvements to some of your favorite KDE apps.

KDE Gear 22.12.2 is here almost a month after the first point release, KDE Gear 22.12.1, to further improve the Dolphin file manager by forcing type-ahead to no longer inappropriately enter Selection Mode when one of the typed characters is a space.

This release also improves the Spectacle screenshot utility with the ability to remember the last-used rectangular region box until quitting the app, rather than always remembering it. The Elisa music player received improvements to high-resolution album art, which is now sharper and looks better when using a scaling factor.

The Gwenview image viewer has been improved as well in this second maintenance update to the KDE Gear 22.12 software suite to once again display previews for supported RAW image files.

Other apps like XXX received smaller bug fixes, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the KDE Gear 22.12.2 packages and update your installations as soon as possible if you want to enjoy the best KDE Plasma/Apps experience.

