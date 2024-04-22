9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 21st, 2024

The 184th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 21st, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

This week was a bit slow as we prepare to upgrade our computers to the soon-to-be-released Fedora Linux 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS operating systems, which are expected next week. However, we got some cool news starting with the release of the Firefox 125 web browser and LXQt 2.0 desktop environment, and continuing with the Volla Tablet running Ubuntu Touch and Firefox Nightly binaries for ARM64 Linux systems.

On top of that, KDE Plasma 6 users got a new point release with more bug fixes, VirtualBox got a new release with support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 kernels, and Clonezilla Live has a new release pathed against the recent XZ backdoor. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 21st, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Fedora Linux 40

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

GNOME 46.1

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

