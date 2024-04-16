KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.4 as the fourth of five maintenance updates to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series bringing fixes for bugs and crashes, as well as performance and UI improvements.

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.3 to add support for selecting multiple wallpapers in Plasma’s “Add New Wallpaper” dialog and update the threshold for showing any text in Plasma’s traditional Task Manager widget smaller to be visible at narrow task widths.

This release also improves Plasma’s Discover package manager to more quickly display information about large offline updates. In addition, Discover’s “Installed” page now once again displays everything you’ve installed, and an issue that could cause Discover to crash at launch under certain circumstances was addressed.

Another interesting change in this new KDE Plasma 6 release is that dropping files and folders from the desktop into sandboxed apps (Flatpaks, Snaps, etc.) now works as expected as they’re now made available via the Portals system.

Plasma’s Kickoff application menu was also updated in this release to correctly display items from an app category when scrolling down in one app category and then switching categories.

Plasma users on the Plasma X11 session will now be able to close the Desktop Grid page on the Overview effect using the same keyboard shortcut that opens it. Also, the thumbnails for inactive virtual desktops in the Overview effect are now displayed live rather than static.

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 also brings improvements for Plasma Wayland users by updating the color picker dialog to no longer return incorrect colors when applying an ICC profile and an updated clipboard menu that appears when using the Meta+V keyboard shortcut to no longer go underneath always-on-top windows.

Several Plasma crashes were fixed in this update which occurred when closing the notification that lets you undo the removal of an icon widget, when plugging in a new display, and when clicking on certain System Tray icons, as well as due to a recent fix in the Kickoff application menu.

On top of that, KDE Plasma 6.0.4 fixes the modal font dialogs to work again, fixes a strange issue where it was only possible to highlight items in the list view mode of Folder View pop-ups on a Plasma panel when moving the cursor downwards, and a bug that allowed users to drag a window completely off the screen.

Also fixed is a crash affecting the Spectacle screenshot utility when using certain GPUs that occurred after ending a screen recording, an issue that caused the context menu on the Task Manager not to open when using a two-finger touchpad taps gesture with certain laptops, as well as a memory leak in Plasma’s Networks widget.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 6.0.4 fixes a bug that broke the ability to log out from your Plasma session within 60 seconds of logging in when using Plasma’s systemd-enabled startup process and fixes a localization issue with the date information in the tooltips of various clock widgets.

Check out the full changelog for technical details about the changes included in this release. Meanwhile, if you’re using the Plasma 6 desktop environment, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the Plasma 6.0.4 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

