KDE Plasma 6.0.3 Is Here to Fix Some X11 Regressions and Various Crashes

Two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.2, the KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.3 as the third of five planned maintenance updates for the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more of those pesky regressions, crashes, and bugs.

According to renowned KDE developer Nate Graham, the KDE devs have spent a lot of time in the second half of March addressing some X11 regressions and various crashes that the new automatic crash reporting system was able to find, in an attempt to shape the KDE Plasma 6 desktop into a great environment.

The X11 bugs fixed in KDE Plasma 6.0.3 include a Fitts’-Law-compliance regression in Qt on X11 preventing panel widgets from activating when clicking on the pixels right against a screen edge, an issue with the screen chooser OSD, and a recent regression affecting multi-monitor setups, which caused Task Manager widgets to display tasks from the wrong screen and place notifications in the center of one of the screens.

In the same manner, KDE Plasma 6.0.3 improves the Plasma Wayland session by adjusting KWin’s requirement where XWayland windows can only place content on the clipboard when they have keyboard focus and addressing a strange issue that caused certain XWayland windows to continuously resize themselves when using certain fractional scale factors.

Moreover, Plasma Wayland received a fix for an issue with cursor-based camera control in some games, improves the sub-pixel previews on the Fonts page in System Settings to be properly displayed, and makes relevant System Tray widgets appear immediately when adding a second keyboard layout without the need to restart Plasma or the system.

Some quality-of-life improvements also landed in KDE Plasma 6.0.3 to make the Breeze GTK the default GTK theme for new installations, as well as to make the floating panel’s float/de-float animation smoother when using a scale factor above 100%, and also just in general.

On top of that, KDE Plasma 6.0.3 addresses a recent regression that showed wired network speeds in the Networks widget, a System Settings crash that occurred when applying a new window decoration theme, a Plasma crash that occurred when playing certain music videos on Spotify, as well as an issue causing Bluetooth pairing to fail.

The System Monitor app has been improved as well in this release to address a recent porting regression that prevented you from dragging pages down when reordering, a recent regression that caused the app to crash when discarding changes after editing a page, and another regression found in the colors of the tiles of System Monitor widgets that used the Color Grid visualization.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 6.0.3 improves the robustness of the code used for migrating custom global shortcuts from the old KHotKeys service to the new KGlobalAccel service, fixes the login sound, and addresses a Plasma crash that occurred when dragging widgets to or from panels.

Last but not least, this release improves the Global menu’s compact button form to disable itself when the current app doesn’t have any global menus. For more details about the changes included in KDE Plasma 6.0.3, check out the full changelog.

Meanwhile, if you’ve already upgraded your Linux distro to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, make sure that you update to the 6.0.3 point release as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories for a more stable and reliable Plasma desktop experience.

