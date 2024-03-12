KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.2 as the second bugfix update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more bugs, crashes, and issues reported by users.

Coming just a week after KDE Plasma 6.0.1, the KDE Plasma 6.0.2 update is here to fix a bug that caused the Night Color feature to fail to work on systems with certain GPUs and fix a crash in the Plasma Discover package manager that occurred when searching for some common terms like “libreoffice”.

KDE Plasma 6.0.2 also fixes an issue where the Plasma desktop could exit with a Wayland error when turning your monitor off and then back on, an issue with the “Move to Desktop > All Desktops” titlebar menu item on the Plasma X11 session, as well as a KWin crash that occurred when a window was opened on a secondary monitor plugged into a secondary graphics card.

Other bugs addressed in this update include an issue with the Kicker applications menu where the search field would cover up the first search result, an issue with the cursor moving unexpectedly when dragging a window off the left side of the screen on the Plasma X11 session, and an issue with the Region & Language page in System Settings where the text of the previews for individual formats was mangled when setting your system language to “C”.

KDE Plasma 6.0.2 re-implements the fix for the VLC Media Player and MPV video player not being able to go full screen and makes it possible to correctly pass focus to the Calculator widget on a Panel when it’s activated using a keyboard shortcut so you can immediately start typing to calculate things without having to click on the widget.

For more details about the bug fixes and other changes implemented in this update, study the full changelog. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the Plasma 6.0.2 packages and update your installations as soon as possible for a more reliable and stable KDE Plasma 6 desktop experience.

