Volla Tablet Launches on Kickstarter with Support for Ubuntu Touch

Volla, the maker of the Volla Phone smartphones, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their first tablet device, the Volla Tablet, which will also support the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS.

Featuring a 12.3-inch Quad HD display with 2650×1600 pixel resolution, the Volla Tablet uses a powerful MediaTek Gaming G99 8-core processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with a long-lasting 10,000 mAh battery, 2G/3G/4G cellular network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 13+5 MP main camera.

By default, Volla Tablet ships with Volla OS 13, Volla’s in-house operating system based on the free Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but users will be able to buy the table with Ubuntu Touch featuring built-in convergence and support for Android apps with WayDroid container.

Additionally, users will also be able to use desktop apps like Firefox or LibreOffice thanks to the help of the Libertine container. Volla says that Volla Tablet with Ubuntu Touch is ideal for Linux enthusiasts and minimalists seeking a simplified, efficient, and familiar operating system experience.

Ubuntu Touch is already a popular choice among Volla customers as it works perfectly on the Volla Phone 22, Volla Phone X, and Volla Phone X23 smartphones. But if you need a bigger display, I believe you’ll find the Volla Tablet with Ubuntu Touch the perfect companion for your projects.

“Experience a world premiere with multi-boot functionality, allowing easy installation of additional operating systems without data loss or complicated setups. Strictly separate professional and private data with customizable security settings,” reads the Kickstarter page.

My US readers should note the fact that Volla Tablet can connect to mobile networks in the US only if you’re using a roaming SIM card from abroad. Volla says they’re aiming for PTCRB certification from North American cellular operators if there are enough supporters for the Volla Tablet.

Therefore, if you wish to buy a tablet that will ship pre-installed with Ubuntu Touch, you can back the Volla Tablet initiative on its Kickstarter page. The price starts from $562 USD for the Volla Tablet with a USB charging cable and a USB power adapter for EU sockets. The estimated delivery is October 2024.

Image credits: Volla

