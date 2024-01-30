Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Rolls Out to Linux Phone Users with Various Improvements

The UBports Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for 20.04 as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system for smartphones and tablets.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is here two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 as the fourth stable update based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. To update your devices, go to System Settings > Updates.

Highlights include the ability to hide the content of notifications while your device is locked (System Settings > Security & Privacy > Locking and unlocking > When locked: > Hide notifications content), charge time estimation, on the lock screen (System Settings > Battery > Show charging information on lock screen), and the ability to assign a ringtone to a specific contact (Add field > Ringtone).

In addition, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 update brings a new toggle switch in System Settings > Background & Appearance to allow you to change the theme without using an additional app. However, you should keep in mind that you’ll have to restart your apps for the change to take effect.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 also fixes the ability for apps to specify custom vibration patterns, improves the reliability of Bluetooth headsets for voice calls, improves the double-tap-to-wake setting to persist across reboots, improves camera support for Waydroid users, and updates the barcode reader app no longer show the “Low storage space” warning.

Moreover, it fixes the “Sign in with Google” for certain websites and support for similar features on websites that require pop-ups, improves mobile data connectivity to be re-enabled immediately after ending a phone call, and the System Settings app received multiple improvements for the layout of a several pages, adding the ability to delete custom background images, and adding the ability to adjust the sensitivity of the edge gestures in Lomiri.

“If you install a case or a bumper on your device, you can now increase the width of the edge area so that swipes from the border into the screen center become easier for you. Or maybe you find it too sensitive, now you also can reduce it. The new setting can be found in System Settings > Gestures. Currently only visible though on a device that supports double tap to wake,” explained the devs.

Last but not least, with the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 software update, users will finally be able to use the physical camera button on their devices to take a photo and application developers will now see a confirmation when connecting their device to new a computer. Various security and bug fixes are also included in this release, so check out the release announcement for more details.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is now rolling out to all supported devices, including Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Pro1-X, Fairphone 3, Fairphone 3+, Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, JingPad A1, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, PineTab, PineTab2, Sony Xperia X, Vollaphone, Vollaphone X, Vollaphone 22, Vollaphone X23, Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC / X3, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S devices.

Image credits: UBports Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

