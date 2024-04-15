9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 14th, 2024

The 183rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 14th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got some cool news starting with the refined APT interface for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian 13 releases, the merge of explicit sync into Xwayland and KDE Plasma’s KWin window and composite manager, and a new version of the GParted Live utility all patched against the latest XZ backdoor.

Canonical announced the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta for public testing and a new Ubuntu Pro subscription for IoT devices, EndeavourOS devs need a maintainer (or more) for their ARM branch, OpenSSL 3.3 brings more security features, and TUXEDO Computers announced a new all-AMD Linux gaming laptop.

On top of that, Arch Linux’s installer got a new major release, KDE’s Gear and Frameworks apps suite have new updates, and Ardour 8.5 improves Linux support. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 14th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 6.0.4

Mozilla Firefox 125

GNOME 46.1

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

