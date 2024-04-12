TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the second generation (Gen2) TUXEDO Sirius 16 all-AMD Linux gaming laptop with an updated Ryzen 7 processor.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 was TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop, launched in November 2023. Now, TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 is here with a faster processor (APU), namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

However, the discrete graphics card is unchanged from the first generation, namely the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card based on the modern RDNA 3 architecture and featuring 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 2300 MHz clock speed.

“In terms of performance, the Radeon RX 7600M XT is on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, which is specified with a similar TGP of 115 watts and equally equipped with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, placing it in the upper mid-range of dedicated notebook graphics cards,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, two full-featured USB-C (USB 4.0 Gen3x2 and USB 3.2 Gen2 (40 Gbps each)) ports with DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps each) ports, an HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP 2.3, and an RJ45 LAN (1 Gbps) port.

The gaming laptop also features a 16.1-inch matte (non-glare) display with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution (WQHD), 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness, and up to 165 Hz refresh rate. On top of that, you can buy this Linux laptop with up to 96GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and up to 8TB NVMe M.2 2280 PCI Express 4.0 x4 SSD storage.

You can pre-order the second generation TUXEDO Sirius 16 laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store for 1.666,00 EUR (~$1,775 USD) for the basic configuration with AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT, 16 GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD NVMe PCIe 3.0 storage.

As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ laptops, TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 also comes pre-installed with the Kubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 2.0 or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS. The first deliveries will begin shipping in mid-June 2024.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

