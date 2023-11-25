TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO’s First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop

TUXEDO Computers unveiled today a new all-AMD Linux gaming laptop, the TUXEDO Sirius 16, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and AMD Radeon RX graphics, TPM 2.0, as well as up to 96 GB RAM.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 is TUXEDO Computers’ first and long-awaited full AMD-powered Linux gaming notebook featuring the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card based on the modern RDNA 3 architecture and featuring 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 2300 MHz clock speed.

According to TUXEDO Computers, the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card is on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Talking about graphics, TUXEDO Sirius 16 features a gorgeous LED-backlight 16.1-inch matte display with WQHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels), 165 Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and 100 % sRGB color gamut.

“The Sirius 16 is an absolute novelty in the TUXEDO Computers product line as well as in the Linux cosmos when it comes to the choice of graphics processors. As rarely as GPUs from AMD can generally be found in notebooks, the TUXEDO Sirius 16 is unique as the first Linux-optimized notebook with a dedicated AMD graphics card,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Sirius 16 Linux laptop comes with two full-featured USB-C (USB 4.0 Gen3x2 and USB 3.2 Gen2 (40 Gbps each)) ports with DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps each) ports, an HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP 2.3, and an RJ45 LAN (1 Gbps) port. It also features a tri-band AMD RZ608 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax wireless card and Bluetooth 5.2.

The laptop also comes with an 80 Wh battery promising up to 10 hours of runtime at minimum display brightness, without Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and keyboard backlit, and in idle mode, or up to 6 hours of runtime at medium brightness with Wi-Fi on during office work. It can also be configured with up to 8TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

You can pre-order the first generation of the TUXEDO Sirius 16 Linux laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store for 1.699,00 EUR (~$1,860 USD) for the basic configuration with 16 GB DDR5-5600 RAM and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD. As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ laptops, this one also comes pre-installed with the Kubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 2.0 or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

The first deliveries will begin shipping in mid-December 2023.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

