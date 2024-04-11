KDE Gear 24.02.2 Brings Bugfixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, and Other Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.02.2 as the second and what would appear to be the last maintenance update for the KDE Gear 24.02 series of this collection of apps for the Plasma desktop and other platforms.

KDE Gear 24.02.2 is here three weeks after the KDE Gear 24.02.1 release and improves the Spectacle screenshot utility so it will no longer show up in the screenshots when it is used outside of the Plasma desktop and KWin on X11.

The Okular document viewer has been improved as well in this release to no longer ask users for a password to open encrypted PDF documents if it doesn’t apply to them and to address a crash that occurred when closing a note annotation with spell-checking enabled.

KDE Gear 24.02.2 also improves the Gwenview image viewer by addressing a recent regression leading to a crash when trying to play videos, disables RAR4 compression method in the Ark archive manager, and the volume button is now hidden by default on mobile for the AudioTube client for YouTube on Plasma Mobile.

Elisa music player’s volume slider now works with the Qt Multimedia backend, KCachegrind’s received a fix for a crash that occurred when opening the back/forward/up action menus, and the Konqueror web browser’s pop-up windows now work on Wayland and no longer crashes when choosing the default web engine.

Furthermore, the Konsole terminal emulator received a hamburger menu action for all active views, KRDC’s WinPR version now matches the FreeRDP version, and the PlasmaTube YouTube client received improvements for the PiP (Picture-in-Picture) player, video controls on touch devices, audio, and video grid.

Apps like Akregator, Alligator, Bomber, Dolphin, Itinerary, KAlarm, KClock, KGeography, KHangMan, Kleopatra, KMail, KNotes, Kontact, KTorrent, Merkuro, NeoChat, Tokodon, and Umbrello also received small changes, so check out the full changelog for more details.

Last but not least, the Kdenlive video editor received numerous improvements, as usual, to fix NVIDIA encoding, the timeline, group move, the favorite effects menu, Rotoscoping, media browser, timeline keyboard grab, and blurry folder icon with some project profiles.

KDE Gear 24.02.2 will make its way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions so make sure that you keep your installations up to date at all times to enjoy a better KDE Plasma 6 desktop and app experience.

The next planned update for Plasma’s software suite will be KDE Gear 24.05, scheduled for a May 23rd release. Meanwhile, Plasma users should expect the KDE Plasma 6.0.4 point release early next week.

Last updated 12 seconds ago