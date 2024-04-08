9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024

The 182nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 7th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got some very interesting news, starting with Linux Mint devs’ plans to build their own Thunderbird DEB package for the Linux Mint 22 release as the upstream Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will move to the Thunderbird Snap, as well as to finally adopt PipeWire as the default sound server.
This week we also got some major software releases, namely the FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia framework, Qt Creator 13 IDE, Kodi 21.0 media center, and fwupd 1.9.16 firmware update utility, which is the first release to adopt zstd compression for its metadata instead of XZ Utils.
On top of that, System76 announced a refreshed Oryx Pro laptop with a newer CPU and more RAM, and we learn why the new explicit sync protocol will finally boost Wayland’s adoption. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 7th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Linux Mint devs to ship Thunderbird as a native DEB package in Linux Mint 22
- systemd-free Nitrux 3.4 now uses KDE software directly from Debian
- System76’s Oryx Pro Linux laptop gets 14th Gen Intel HX-Class CPU and more RAM
- Linux firmware update utility fwupd will use zstd compression for future releases
- Linux kernel 6.7 reaches end of life, users urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.8
- Qt Creator 13 is here with offline and online installers for Linux on ARM
- Fwupd 1.9.16 brings support for Acer T34 and U33 docks, Qualcomm series 5 devices
- FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” arrives with important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC
- Canonical announces Netplan 1.0 with simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 support
- Kodi 21.0 “Omega” open-source media center is here with major changes
- Developer explains why explicit sync will finally solve the NVIDIA/Wayland issues
Linux distributions released this week
- Peropesis 2.5
- Archcraft 24.04
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.4 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.4 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.4 GNOME
- AVLinux 23.2 MX Edition
- AUSTRUMI 4.9.3
- KDE neon 20240404
- SDesk 2024.04.03
- RELIANOID 7.2.1
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.04.0 Enlightenment
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.04.0 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.04.0 Openbox
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.04.0 JWM
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.04.0 CDE
- Arch Linux 2024.04.01
- GnoppixNG 24.3.15 Xfce
- Calculate Linux 20240401 KDE Plasma
- Calculate Linux 20240401 Xfce
- Calculate Linux 20240401 Cinnamon
- Calculate Linux 20240401 LXQt
- Calculate Linux 20240401 MATE
- Calculate Linux 20240401 Xfce Scientific
- Calculate Scratch Edition 20240401
- Calculate Container Manager 20240401
- Calculate Directory Server 20240401
- Calculate Scratch Server 20240401
- CachyOS Linux 240401 KDE Plasma
- Nitrux 3.4
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 24.0.2
- Telegram Desktop 4.16.4
- VueScan 9.8.32
- rsync 3.3.0
- Kodi 21.0
- OBS Studio 30.1.2
- FFmpeg 7.0
- fwupd 1.9.16
- Calibre 7.8
- Linux kernel 6.8.4
- Linux kernel 6.6.25 LTS
- Qt Creator 13.0
- Mir 2.16.4
- LLVM 18.1.3
- Apache 2.4.59
- XOrg Server 21.1.12
- CMake 3.29.1
- Linux kernel 6.7.12
- Linux kernel 6.1.84 LTS
- Chromium 123.0.6312.105
- WordPress 6.5
- Mozilla Firefox 124.0.2
- Qt 6.7.0
- Sigil 2.1.0
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta
- KDE Gear 24.02.2
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 3 hours ago