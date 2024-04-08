9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024

The 182nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 7th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

This week we got some very interesting news, starting with Linux Mint devs’ plans to build their own Thunderbird DEB package for the Linux Mint 22 release as the upstream Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will move to the Thunderbird Snap, as well as to finally adopt PipeWire as the default sound server.

This week we also got some major software releases, namely the FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia framework, Qt Creator 13 IDE, Kodi 21.0 media center, and fwupd 1.9.16 firmware update utility, which is the first release to adopt zstd compression for its metadata instead of XZ Utils.

On top of that, System76 announced a refreshed Oryx Pro laptop with a newer CPU and more RAM, and we learn why the new explicit sync protocol will finally boost Wayland’s adoption. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 7th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta

KDE Gear 24.02.2

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 3 hours ago