9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 31st, 2024

The 181st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 31st, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you and Happy Easter!

First, I wish you all a Happy Easter and thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

This week we haven’t gotten so much exciting news and releases, but we did receive some terrible news that a backdoor was introduced in the XZ Utils package used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions. However, the threat has been mitigated upstream and downstream and if you’re not using an SSH server, you’re safe.

In other news, this week we got the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 operating system, a new point release of the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, as well as minor updates to Blender 4, Tails 6, and LibreOffice 24.2.

This week, I also introduce you to a new markdown management tool for Linux and the Plasma desktop, Marknote. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 31st, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 23 hours ago