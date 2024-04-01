9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 31st, 2024

The 181st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 31st, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you and Happy Easter!
First, I wish you all a Happy Easter and thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
This week we haven’t gotten so much exciting news and releases, but we did receive some terrible news that a backdoor was introduced in the XZ Utils package used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions. However, the threat has been mitigated upstream and downstream and if you’re not using an SSH server, you’re safe.
In other news, this week we got the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 operating system, a new point release of the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, as well as minor updates to Blender 4, Tails 6, and LibreOffice 24.2.
This week, I also introduce you to a new markdown management tool for Linux and the Plasma desktop, Marknote. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 31st, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Fedora Linux 40 Beta arrives with GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Linux kernel 6.8
- KDE Plasma 6.0.3 is here to fix some X11 regressions and various crashes
- Blender 4.1 is out with quality-of-life and performance improvements
- Tails 6.1 is out to mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU vulnerabilities and fix more bugs
- LibreOffice 24.2.2 is now available for download with more than 70 bug fixes
- Red Hat warns Fedora Linux 40/41 and Rawhide users about critical security flaw
- Meet Marknote, KDE’s new WYSIWYG note-taking application for Linux
- Latest Arch Linux ISO release brings Linux kernel 6.8 and an updated installer
Linux distributions released this week
- Arch Linux 2024.03.29
- SDesk 2024.03.30
- openmamba 20240328
- KDE neon 20240328
- ArcoLinuxL 24.04.03
- ArcoLinuxD 24.04.03
- ArcoLinuxS 24.04.03
- Tails 6.1
- TUXEDO OS 2-240327
- Qubes OS 4.2.1
- RELIANOID 7.2
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GnuCash 5.6
- DNF 4.19.2
- Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.1
- GNU Coreutils 9.5
- Rust 1.77.1
- SeaMonkey 2.53.18.2
- Wireshark 4.2.4
- Samba 4.20
- Mesa 24.0.4
- util-linux 2.40
- cURL 8.7.1
- zstd 1.5.6
- Linux kernel 6.8.2
- Linux kernel 6.7.11
- Linux kernel 6.6.23 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.83 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.153 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.214 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.273 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.311 LTS
- Chromium 123.0.6312.86
- Blender 4.1.0
- MAME 0.264
- btrfs-progs 6.8
- AMDVLK 2024.Q1.3 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2024.Q1.3 (DEB)
- Qt 6.6.3
- IceWM 3.4.7
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
