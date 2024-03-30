Meet Marknote, KDE’s WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux

Mathis Brüchert announced the release of Marknote, KDE’s new WYSIWYG note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create rich text notes.

Built with KDE’s Kirigami framework, Marknote is a markdown note management tool that promises to help you easily organize your markdown files into notebooks. By default, the application saves your rich text notes as Markdown files in the Documents folder.

The notebooks can be personalized by choosing an icon and accent color for each one. Marknote also supports bold and italic fonts, as well as underlined and strikethrough text formatting, and lets you organize your notes with titles and sections in various list types.

“Thanks to Carl, Marknote now not only supports bold and italic fonts, but also lets you underline important parts, strike out wrong parts, organize your thoughts in various list types, and organize your notes with titles, sections, and more,” said Mathis Brüchert in a blog post

The first release, Marknote 1.0.0, is available for download as a source tarball from KDE’s App Store, but it can be easily installed on your KDE Plasma desktop with a few mouse clicks via the Plasma Discover package manager and other AppStream application stores.

For now, Marknote is not available as a Flatpak or Snap app, but it should be available shortly in the Flathub and Snap Store application stores so you can easily install it on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Image credits: KDE Project

