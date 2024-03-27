Tails 6.1 Is Out to Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU Vulnerabilities, Fix More Bugs

The Tails 6.1 amnesic incognito live system, a portable operating system that protects you against surveillance and censorship, is now available for download as the first update to the latest Tails 6.0 series.

Tails 6.1 is here a month after Tails 6.0, which is based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, and ships with the Tor Browser 13.0.13 anonymous web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird 115.9.0 email and calendar client.

Under the hood, Tails 6.1 includes patches to mitigate the recently disclosed RFDS (Register File Data Sampling) security vulnerabilities affecting Intel processors, so it’s highly recommended for users to either update their Tails 6.0 systems to Tails 6.1 or download and use Tails directly from a USB flash drive.

“Register File Data Sampling (RFDS) is a microarchitectural vulnerability, which, in some situations, may allow an attacker to infer data values previously used in floating point registers, vector registers, or integer registers. RFDS only affects Intel Atom processors,” reads Intel’s security advisory

This release also updates the Welcome Screen app to no longer show the “Welcome to Tails! is not responding” error all the time, updates the Videos app to no longer show an error message during playback, and fix problems that users encounter when changing the passphrase of a Persistent Storage.

On top of that, Tails 6.1 improves the Onion Circuits, adds support for Tails Cloner to install and upgrade to devices that contain multiple mounted partitions, and updates the Persistent Storage settings to display all enabled custom Persistent Storage features.

Tails 6.1 is available for download right now from the official website as an ISO image that you can use to install Tails on a virtual machine or as a USB image that’s recommended for running Tails live from a USB flash drive. Existing Tails 6.0 users will be automatically updated to the new release.

Last updated 1 hour ago