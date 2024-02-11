Debian 12.5 “Bookworm” Released with 68 Bug Fixes and 42 Security Updates

The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.5 as the fourth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

Powered by a newer kernel in the Linux 6.1 LTS series, Debian 12.5 is here two months after Debian 12.4, which superseded the Debian 12.3 release that never saw the light of day due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption.

Debian 12.5 provides those who want to deploy the latest Debian Bookworm operating system on new hardware with up-to-date installation media where you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.

In numbers, this new release includes a total of 68 bug fixes for miscellaneous packages and 42 security updates. Details about these security and miscellaneous bug fixes can be found on the release announcement page. One thing to note here is that this release is patched against the recent GNU C Library (Glibc) vulnerabilities.

Debian 12.5 installation images are available for download here for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), MIPS, Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) hardware architectures.

Debian 12.5 live images are only available for download here for 64-bit systems with the KDE Plasma 5.27.5 LTS, GNOME 43.9, Xfce 4.18, LXQt 1.2, LXDE, Cinnamon 5.6.8, and MATE 1.26 desktop environments pre-installed.

A NetInstall image is also available for download for those who want to install Debian over the network, as well as a Standard image that features no graphical environment to let you fully customize your Debian 12 “Bookworm” installations.

Existing Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” users should only update their installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator or virtual console.

As usual, you should keep your systems up to date at all times if you want to receive the latest security and bug fixes included in this new point release.

