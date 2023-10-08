Debian 12.2 “Bookworm” Released with 117 Bug Fixes and 52 Security Updates

The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.2 as the second ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

Arriving two and a half months after Debian 12.1, the Debian 12.2 release is here to provide those who want to deploy the operating system on new hardware with up-to-date installation media so you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.

Debian 12.2 includes all the security and software updates that have been released for the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series since July 22nd, 2023. In numbers, the new release includes a total of miscellaneous bug fixes for 117 packages and 52 security updates.

For details about these security and bug fixes, check out the release announcement page. The new ISO images are available for download right now from the official website, but the Debian Project reminds us that Debian 12.2 doesn’t constitute a new version of the Bookworm series.

Debian 12.2 installation images are available for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), MIPS, Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) hardware architectures.

Debian 12.2 live images are only available for 64-bit systems with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments pre-installed. A NetInstall image is also available for download for those who want to install Debian over the network.

Also today, the Debian Project released Debian 11.8 as the eighth point release to the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. This release includes miscellaneous bug fixes for 94 packages and 115 security updates. More details are available here.

Existing Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” and Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” users with a healthy installation should keep their installations up to date at all times if they want to receive the latest security and bug fixes included in this new point release.

To update your Debian system, run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator or virtual console.

