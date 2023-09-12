KDE Plasma 5.27.8 Improves Hybrid Sleep and Monitoring of NVIDIA GPUs

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.8 as the eighth maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to fix more bugs and crashes.

Coming six weeks after KDE Plasma 5.27.7, the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 update is here to add support for the new cross-desktop accent color standard to the KDE desktop portal implementation ( xdg-desktop-portal-kde ), improve Hybrid Sleep, and improve monitoring of NVIDIA GPUs on multi-GPU systems with Plasma System Monitor.

KDE Plasma 5.27.8 is also here to fix a bug preventing the Night Color feature from being properly deactivated after waking up your computer from sleep at a time when it should’ve turned off automatically, as well as to improve taking screenshots with the Spectacle app on Plasma X11 sessions.

For multi-monitor setups, this update comes with a workaround for a weird issue that may cause the Plasma desktop to crash or slow down when frequently changing monitor arrangements. The devs said that this is a temporary fix and that they’ll have a better fix on the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 release.

For the Plasma Wayland session, KDE Plasma 5.27.8 improves the Alt+Tab functionality through windows to no longer go in reverse when Caps Lock is on and fixes a crash in the KWin window and composite manager that occurred when clicking on a window decoration tooltip.

For those who run KDE Plasma on a virtual machine, this release makes it possible to disable auto-suspend so that it no longer causes the virtual machine to hang. Also improved in KDE Plasma 5.27.8 is the Accessibility page in System Settings to no longer asks you to save the changes if you haven’t made any.

Among other bugs fixed in this update, there’s a Plasma crash that occurred when switching Global Themes, another Plasma crash when launching an app using the Task Manager while its tooltip was open, and a strange Plasma crash when some widgets updated their contents while their popups were open.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 5.27.8 improves the separator line between the titlebar/toolbar area in KDE apps to look better on HiDPI screens, improves the text of the volume and brightness OSDs for some languages, improves the sensors in Plasma System Monitor for systems using the C locale, and improves the Widget Explorer’s category filter for languages other than English.

This release also improves support for Flatpak apps and SteamOS in the Plasma Discover package manager and fixes several other issues. For extra reading and more technical details, check out the full changelog.

Those of you using the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment should be able to update to the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 release in the coming days as it makes its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

