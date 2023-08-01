KDE Plasma 5.27.7 Improves Support for Multi-Channel Audio Setups, Fixes Bugs

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to fix more bugs and crashes, but also add a couple of improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.27.7 is here six weeks after KDE Plasma 5.27.6 to improve support for multi-channel audio setups by allowing users to adjust the volume of each channel in a proportional way when adjusting the global volume level, if your system is set up to have different volume levels for each channel.

This release also fixes a visual glitch for auto-hiding panels when using a dark color scheme when sliding in and out, and addresses a major performance issue in the Plasma Wayland session that affected Intel GPU users when animating widgets are enabled with the “Background Contrast” effect.

In addition, Plasma Wayland users have received a fix for a severe screen distortion issue when using certain multi-GPU graphics setups.

NVIDIA GPU users would be happy to learn that KDE Plasma 5.27.7 improves the Plasma System Monitor app to once again show stats for NVIDIA graphics cards when using the NVIDIA 535 series proprietary graphics drivers.

Support for Snap apps (e.g. Slack) has been improved as well to more reliably show notifications from these apps, the feature that lets you focus a specific Plasma panel using a custom keyboard shortcut has been updated to work as expected, and the “Login Screen (SDDM)” page in System Settings was improved to remember the last thing you set the login screen wallpaper to.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 5.27.7 fixes two issues causing the Plasma desktop to crash when unpinning or re-arranging pinned Task Manager apps very fast, a recent regression causing Task Manager tasks to display the wrong window thumbnails in their tooltips, and a few issues causing the KWin window manager to crash immediately after logging in.

Last but not least, this release improves support for GTK apps so that their icons are no longer messed up when there are malformed or maliciously crafted desktop files and addresses an issue that could cause all connected screens on multi-monitor setups to be marked as “primary”.

Users of the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series are recommended to update to version 5.27.7 as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

For more details about the changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.27.7 release, check out the full changelog.

Last updated 3 seconds ago