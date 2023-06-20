KDE Plasma 5.27.6 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland Session, Support for Flatpak Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.6 as the sixth point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to address more annoyances and bugs, and also add a few improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.27.6 is here one and a half months after the KDE Plasma 5.27.5 point release and further improves the Plasma Wayland session by fixing a source of crashes in the Powerdevil daemon when the screen is sleeping and cursor handling bugs causing muse cursors to look weird in XWayland apps.

Also for Plasma Wayland, the KDE Plasma 5.27.6 update improves fractional scaling so you no longer see line glitches all over the place and fixes some issues with blurred and transparent Breeze-themes context menus causing weird visual glitches.

The Plasma X11 session was improved as well in this new KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point release to improve the dragging of files to Task Manager tasks. Moreover, KDE Plasma 5.27.6 improve KRunner search results for very short character strings and improves window tiling to ensure the selected gap value also affects the gap between windows.

Other improvements include better keyboard navigation for the sidebar in System Settings, along with the ability to use the arrow keys rather than the tab key, which might come in handy on devices with a d-pad, as well as an updated Magic Lamp window minimizing effect that finally supports floating panels, hidden panels, and multi-screen setups.

Support for Flatpak apps has been improved as well in KDE Plasma 5.27.6 when using the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to search and install them. For example, Discover now finally shows the versions of updated Flatpak apps in the correct order and it correctly fetches the version numbers for updatable Flatpak apps.

In addition, Plasma Discover has been improved to no longer display a strange error message saying “No metadata URIs for vendor directory” and to make the “Software Sources” button on the Settings page work as expected.

KDE Plasma 5.27.6 also updates the Login Screen (SDDM) page in System Settings to show error messages in the UI, addresses a crash in KRunner when trying to calculate certain math expressions or when just typing numbers, updates the “Add New Page” dialog in the Plasma System Monitor to look correctly when using a language with longer translated strings than English.

A source of excessively high CPU usage in Plasma was fixed as well in this update, which was caused by moving windows around.

On top of that, KDE Plasma 5.27.6 improves support for GTK apps to correctly display their menus after being launched when using the Global Menu, improves Task Manager tooltip window thumbnails when using a horizontal bottom panel, and improves the global “Window to Next/Previous Screen” actions to ensure that windows are sent to the correct screen on multi-monitor setups.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 5.27.6 improves brightness changes on laptops by using the optional ddcutil support in the Powerdevil daemon. According to KDE developer Nate Graham, support for per-screen brightness control will be implemented in a future Plasma release (hopefully KDE Plasma 6).

KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment users are recommended to update to version 5.27.6 as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions for a more stable, reliable, and enjoyable Plasma experience.

For more details on the changes included in KDE Plasma 5.27.6, check out the full changelog.

