KDE Plasma 5.27.5 Improves Flatpak Permissions Page, System Settings, and More

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to address many issues, inconsistencies, bugs, and other annoyances reported by users.

KDE Plasma 5.27.5 is here five weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.27.4 update and improves the accuracy of estimated battery life by refining the way its estimated, improves Plasma’s Disks & Devices widget so you won’t see useless “Mount” actions for MTP-connected devices, and updates the “Highlight Changed Settings” feature to also work on the new Flatpak Permissions page in System Settings.

Talking about System Settings’ new Flatpak Permissions page, this update fixes a bunch of significant bugs so that it no longer generates broken overrides configurations, improves custom environment variable support, which is now enabled by default, fixes the “read-write” option of “All User Files”, and improves adding of new file system paths to no longer interfere with the state of other items in the list.

Also improved in KDE Plasma 5.27.5 is Plasma Task Manager’s window previews to correctly display the text for windows that don’t show the name of their app in the titlebar or have been customized by the user, the Emoji Selector window to open significantly faster when it’s launched with the Meta+ keyboard shortcut, as well as scrolling on the Task Manager and Pager widgets to work more reliably.

For touchscreen users (e.g. Plasma Mobile), the KDE Plasma 5.27.5 point release now lets you open a context menu for System Tray icons by pressing and holding with your finger on the touchscreen.

Apart from these user interface improvements, KDE Plasma 5.27.5 comes with lots of bug fixes, especially for the Plasma Discover package manager which now correctly applies various types of firmware updates, no longer mixes up the order of the “from” and “to” version numbers for Flatpak apps, and no longer crashes if for any reason it lacks the source of a .flatpakref file.

The Plasma Wayland session has been fixed to no longer crash the KWin window and composite manager when hovering the cursor over Task Manager icons or when closing windows, the System Settings app should no longer crash during startup if the Activities database is corrupted, and Plasma should no longer crash due to excessive memory usage when searching for unusual things with KRunner.

Multi-monitor support was greatly improved in KDE Plasma 5.27.5 by fixing a “screens overlapping by one-pixel” issue causing various other weird bugs, several ways that Plasma could crash with certain types of multi-monitor setups, the lock screen’s unlock button when using a multi-screen setup, and a complex bug involving misbehavior with KVM/headless setups.

KDE Plasma 5.27.5 also fixes Plasma Calendar’s “Months” views, updates the mouse acceleration profiles to work properly with libinput 1.3 or later, fixes long notification title text in the Notifications history, improves the Bluetooth connection experience, improves importing of VPN configurations, and plugs a major memory leak when plugging in an external display.

Support for RTL languages has been improved so it won’t cause layout glitches in KDE apps, a change that will also land in KDE Frameworks 5.106 later this week. Moreover, KDE Plasma 5.27.5 improves System Monitor’s sensors that use the “watt-hour” unit to correctly display the unit and the Refresh button on Info Center’s Networks page to work as expected.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 5.27.5 is here to address a recently discovered regression in the size and sharpness of GTK CSD windows’ minimize, maximize, and close buttons when not using a scale factor, and improves the centered arrangement of Plasma widgets between two flexible Panel spacers places on vertical panels.

It also lets you enter paths with spaces in them in the Properties dialog, Shortcuts page, and Autostart page in System Settings, a change that will also land in KDE Frameworks 5.106. For more details, check out the full changelog on the release announcement page.

Those of you using the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series should keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions for the KDE Plasma 5.27.5 packages and update your installations as soon as possible for a better and more reliable Plasma desktop experience.

