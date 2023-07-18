NVIDIA 535.86.05 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Wayland Support, Fixes Bugs

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 535.86.05 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems as a maintenance update to its production branch addressing various bugs and issues.

NVIDIA 535.86.05 is here a little over a month after the NVIDIA 535.54.03 release to further improve Wayland support by addressing a video memory leak that occurred when turning off a connected monitor when using certain Wayland compositors.

This release also improves support for OpenGL and Vulkan apps by addressing a bug that caused excessive memory consumption when switching to a virtual console from X when these apps were running, as well as a bug that caused corruption and a regression causing a system hang when running certain Vulkan apps with sync-to-vblank enabled.

On top of that, the NVIDIA 535.86.05 graphics driver fixes a bug that could cause the Linux kernel to panic when video memory is full, a bug that prevented monitors from refreshing when using an NVIDIA PRIME Display Offload sink, and a bug that could cause some Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors to flicker by allowing the refresh rate to drop below the monitor’s minimum.

The NVIDIA 535.86.05 graphics driver is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit and ARM64 Linux systems, 64-bit FreeBSD systems, as well as 32-bit and 64-bit Solaris systems. The binaries offered by NVIDIA need to be manually installed.

If you have the NVIDIA graphics driver installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, it is highly recommended that you wait until the new version arrives there before updating your installations.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

