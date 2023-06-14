NVIDIA 535.54.03 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Better Wayland Support

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 535.54.03 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems bringing various improvements, some new features, and many bug fixes.

After being in beta testing for the last two weeks, NVIDIA 535.54.03 is now generally available with improved Wayland support by introducing support for version 4 of the linux-dmabuf Wayland protocol.

The NVIDIA 535.54.03 graphics driver also improves support for Wayland apps on systems with an integrated AMD GPU by addressing a bug that prevented PRIME render offload from working correctly, and fixes a bug that caused modesets to fail in some Wayland configurations.

Some noteworthy new features in NVIDIA 535.54.03 include Extended Dynamic Boost support on AMD-powered laptops with older Renoir and Cezanne chipsets, suspend/resume support when using GSP firmware, as well as the ability to sync a Quadro Sync II graphics card to different House Sync signal rates.

On top of that, NVIDIA 535.54.03 brings support for the VK_EXT_memory_priority and VK_EXT_pageable_device_memory Vulkan extensions for Turing or later GPUs, adds support for driving very high pixel clock mode timings like 8K @ 60Hz, and adds power limits and usage information to the PowerMizer page in nvidia-settings.

Support for the VK_KHR_video_queue, VK_KHR_video_decode_queue, VK_KHR_video_decode_h264, and VK_KHR_video_decode_h265 Vulkan extensions has been added as well in this release, which also adds an application profile to avoid performance problems in the Xfce 4 desktop when the OpenGL compositor backend is enabled along with G-SYNC.

Among the various improvements included in NVIDIA 535.54.03, there’s better performance for the Minecraft Java Edition video game on NVIDIA RTX 3000 series GPUs, better support for legacy VGA consoles when using the NVIDIA open-source GPU kernel modules, and better support for Flatpak apps.

The nvidia-installer has been improved as well with the ability to store XDG data files a path specified by the --xdg-data-dir option, or in /usr/share if the path is not specified, improved recording of the kernel log output under certain situations, and support for the zstd compression format for the .run installer package.

“This results in a smaller compressed package, and faster decompression performance. A fallback zstd decompressor is embedded into the installer package for systems which do not already have a zstd decompression program installed,” reads the release notes

Various other bugs were addressed and some memory leaks were plugged. Check out the release notes linked above for more details, from where you can also download the binary installer if you want to update your NVIDIA drivers to version 535.54.03, which is the latest production version recommended for everyone.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

Last updated 29 mins ago