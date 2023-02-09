System76’s All-New AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop Is Now Available to Order

System76 released today the all-new AMD-only Pangolin Linux-powered laptop that ships with refreshed components, including the display, processor, memory, and storage.

System76 has been working on a refreshed Pangolin laptop over the past few months and the new model doesn’t disappoint. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with up to 4.7 GHz clock speeds, 8 cores, 16 threads, and AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics.

The all-new Pangolin laptop features a 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD (1920×1080) display with a matte finish, a sleek magnesium alloy chassis, and promises up to 10 hours of battery life with its 70 Wh Li-Ion battery. It also features a single-color backlit US QWERTY Keyboard and a multitouch clickpad.

“The fully redesigned Pangolin is ready to impress! Sleek magnesium alloy build, beautiful 15-inch display, and up to 10 hours of battery life round out its portfolio. Pursue ambition from any location. With all eyes on your System76 laptop, you’re bound to meet new allies along the way,” said System76.

Under the hood, the Linux-powered laptop boasts 32 GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz of RAM and it can be equipped with up to 16TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Another cool feature is the hardware camera kill switch for extra privacy.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop ships with Wi-Fi 6E wireless, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and an SD card reader.

As with all of System76’s Linux-powered laptops, the all-new Pangolin comes pre-installed with System76’s in-house built Pop!_OS Linux distribution featuring the GNOME-based COSMIC desktop and full disk-encryption or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

If you are in the market for a new Linux laptop, you can order the all-new Pangolin laptop right now from System76’s online store for as low as $1,299 USD. You’ll be able to configure the storage and to buy an extra charger or extend the warranty to up to 3 years.

Image credits: System76

