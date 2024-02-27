Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43

Tails, the Debian-based security-focused Linux distribution aimed at preserving Internet privacy and anonymity, has been updated today to version 6.0, a major release that introduces new features and updated components.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Tails 6.0 ships with the GNOME 43 desktop environment by default and features error detection for Persistent Storage to help you diagnose hardware failures, protection against malicious USB devices, and support for automatically mounting external devices.

The new automatic mounting feature supports encrypted devices, so you will be prompted to enter a password to unlock the encryption automatically. However, please keep in mind that the new “protection against malicious USB devices” will automatically ignore any device plugged into your computer while the screen is locked.

With the new GNOME 43 desktop update, Tails 6.0 also introduces support for a dark mode. In addition, there’s now a Night Light mode that changes the screen to warmer colors and less brightness. Moreover, GNOME 43 brings a built-in screenshot and screencast feature.

Also included in this release is easier configuration of Gmail accounts in the Mozilla Thunderbird email client as you can now sign in directly and you don’t have to configure anything special. In addition, Persistent Storage passphrases are now generated in Catalan, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish languages.

Default software included in Tails 6.0 are the Tor Browser 13.0.10 anonymous web browser, KeePassXC 2.7.4 password manager, Electrum 4.3.4 Bitcoin wallet, Metadata Cleaner 2.4.0 privacy tool, Inkscape 1.2.2 SVG editor, Audacity 3.2.4 audio editor, GIMP 2.10.34 image editor, and Kleopatra 22.12 certificate manager.

Tails 6.0 is available for download right now from the official website as ISO or USB images. Existing users will have to perform a manual upgrade following these instructions. For more details about the changes included in this update, check out the full release notes.

