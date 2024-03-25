9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024

The 180th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 24th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending us feedback.

This week, fans of the GNOME desktop environment got the major GNOME 46 update and a new point release of the GNOME 45 series, while the rest of us got a new major Firefox release, a new production-ready NVIDIA graphics driver, and the first point release of the KDE Gear 24.02 software suite.

This week also brought us a new major release of the independent 4MLinux distribution, a new release of the DXVK Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux gaming, as well as a new Linux-powered laptop from System76.

On top of that, I’ve compiled a list of the top 5 Linux distros you can download to try the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, Red Hat announced the Nova project as the successor of the Nouveau open-source graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and Linus Torvalds kicked off the RC release cycle of Linux kernel 6.9.

Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 24th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Fedora Linux 40 Beta

KDE Plasma 6.0.3

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 5 hours ago