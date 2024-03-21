System76 Unveils New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Linux hardware vendor System76 unveiled a new Lemur Pro Linux-powered notebook today with a brand-new design and Intel Core Ultra processors.

Featuring a 14-inch FullHD+ matte-finished display with 1920×1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, wide view angle, 100% sRGB color range, and 72% NTSC, the new Lemur Pro laptop promises up to 14 hours of battery life without affecting your daily computing routine and weights just 2.2 lbs (1.15kg) with the battery pack.

Under the hood, System76’s Lemur Pro laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125U or Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processors with 12 cores, 14 threads, 12MB cache, and Intel Graphics. While the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor features up to 4.3GHz clock speed, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor is a bit faster with up to 4.8GHz clock speed.

The new Lemur Pro laptop also comes with up to 56GB DDR5 4800 MHz memory, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage, a Thunderbolt 4 port with Power Delivery, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a multitouch clickpad, a backlit US QWERTY keyboard, a 2.0MP FullHD webcam, and a microSD card reader.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux-powered notebook features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Power Delivery, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo audio jack.

As with all of System76’s notebooks, the new Lemur Pro comes pre-installed with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. It also features the System76 Open Firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 firmware apps) and System76’s open-source embedded controller firmware.

The new System76 Lemur Pro laptop is available for purchase right now from $1,399 USD here. System76 also plans to update the rest of its line of ultraportable laptops in the coming months with Intel Core Ultra (Series 1) processors, including the Darter Pro featuring Intel Core Ultra H-class processing, Arc graphics, and a new design.

“These laptops are the driving force behind a new campaign, “PurposeUnfolds” , which celebrates users who dedicate themselves to uncovering new advancements in the mysteries of Earth, space, and cyberspace,” said System76.

System76’s Pangolin laptop has been updated as well today with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU, up to 32GB DDR5 6400 MHz RAM, up to 16TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, and up to 10 hours of battery life. The new Pangolin laptop is available for purchase here with a starting price of $1,299 USD.

