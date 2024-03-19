NVIDIA 550.67 Linux Graphics Driver Brings Wayland Fixes, Better Support for VKD3D Games

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.67 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems addressing various bugs to improve Wayland support, as well as support for various video games.

NVIDIA 550.67 is here to fix a bug that caused wgpu applications to hang on Linux systems running Wayland, a bug that could cause the Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris graphics driver to hang when running some VKD3D games, such as F1 2021, as well as a Xid error that occurred only on Linux systems when playing the Alan Wake 2 game with ray tracing enabled.

It also fixes a bug affecting Linux and FreeBSD that caused the eglExportDMABUFImageQueryMESA() function to return an invalid DRM format for images using the sRGB color space and a bug affecting only Linux systems that caused “Flip event timeout” messages to be printed to the system log when the system was suspended without using the /usr/bin/nvidia-sleep.sh script with the nvidia-drm kernel module loaded with the fbdev=1 parameter.

On top of that, the NVIDIA 550.67 graphics driver updates the nvidia-settings control panel to ensure that the entire “Display Configuration” page can be used when the “Layout” window is shown, as well as a new option that allows users to set the primary display on any GPU in a multi-GPU system. The updated nvidia-settings control panel is available for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.

For more details, check out the release notes. Meanwhile, you can download the NVIDIA 550.67 graphics driver for 64-bit or ARM64 (AArch64) systems, as well as FreeBSD and Solaris platforms, from the official website.

I should note the fact that this is the latest production branch version of the NVIDIA graphics driver, which means that it is highly recommended for production use and everyone with a supported NVIDIA GPU should update to it.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

