The LXQt Desktop Environment Is Now 100% Wayland-Ready

The LXQt Project announced today in a post on X that their lightweight LXQt desktop environment written in Qt is now 100 percent ready for Wayland.

A few weeks ago, the LXQt devs published some details about the development state of the next major release, LXQt 2.0, stating that while many LXQt apps and components are already working perfectly on Wayland they plan to add some missing pieces to make the lightweight desktop environment 100% Wayland-ready.

Well, it didn’t take the LXQt devs long to achieve this milestone, and thanks to the developers of layer-shell-qt , LXQt’s file and desktop icon manager PCManFM-Qt received the missing piece to make LXQt completely ready for Wayland, according to this pull request.

“Previously, workarounds provided by some Wayland compositors (like LabWC) were needed for having a usable Desktop under Wayland,” said Tsu Jan, a LXQt developer. “Now that layer-shell-qt6 has come to Arch, I’ve prepared a patch that makes PCManFM-Qt’s desktop completely ready for Wayland.”

Full Wayland support will be one of the highlights of the LXQt 2.0 desktop environment, which is expected to see the light of day next month. However, no release date was given at the moment of writing.

Another major change in LXQt 2.0 will be the port to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, providing users with a more modern UI/UX, as well as a performance boost compared to the current Qt 5-based releases. LXQt 2.0 will also drop Qt 5 support completely.

We expect to see the LXQt 2.0 desktop environment by default in the upcoming Lubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system, due in late April 2024, but you should also be able to install it on various rolling-release distros like Arch Linux or openSUSE Tumbleweed.

Lubuntu 24.04 LTS will also feature an optional Wayland session.

Image credits: LXQt Project

Last updated 59 mins ago