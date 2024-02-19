Calamares 3.3.2 Installer Improves Manual Partitioning and Qt 6 Compatibility

Adriaan de Groot released today Calamares 3.3.2 as a new maintenance update in the latest Calamares 3.3 series of this popular universal installer program for GNU/Linux distributions.

Calamares 3.3.2 comes a little over a month after the Calamares 3.3.1 update, which brought internal code re-organization, plain Ubuntu builds to the CI roster, more context for strings everywhere, as well as some more options to the Display Manager module configuration’s for greetd .

Calamares 3.3.2 improves Qt 6 compatibility by porting the Slideshow support QML code to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, while removing compatibility with Qt versions before Qt 5.15.5 LTS. This is great news for distributions that will ship the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and other Qt 6-based desktops.

This release also improves manual partitioning by fixing a fstab bug causing Btrfs to mess up the partition layout and updates the Partition module to also define unencrypted partitions when encryption is used.

Lastly, Calamares 3.3.2 adds support for configuring the NetworkManager network connection manager with the live system’s NetPlan settings on NetPlan-enabled systems, such as Ubuntu Linux.

Calamares 3.3 was released in mid-December 2023 as a major update bringing many new features like a zfshostid module for copying ZFS-generated /etc/hostid , support for LUKS or LUKS2 disk encryption in the Partition module, support for a configurable kernel name in the Dracut module, as well as modernized UI for both Keyboard and Locale modules.

Most GNU/Linux distributions that use Calamares as their default graphical installer are already using this release. If you’re a distro maintainer shipping Calamares, you can download the Calamares 3.3.2 release right now from the project’s GitHub page.

Linux users will be able to enjoy these features the next time they install their favorite GNU/Linux distribution using the Calamares universal graphical installer, such as KaOS, Lubuntu 24.04 LTS, Kubuntu 24.04 LTS, and others. Calamares 3.3 is fully compatible with the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 frameworks.

