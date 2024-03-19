GNOME 45.5 Is Here with Small Updates for GNOME Shell, Mutter, and GNOME Tweaks

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 45.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series addressing various bugs or regressions and updating language translations.

Coming a month after the GNOME 45.4 release, GNOME 45.5 is a small update that removes the experimental rt-scheduler feature from the Mutter window and composite manager because there’s now a dedicated KMS thread that also has real-time scheduling capabilities.

It also fixes the automatic closing of FreeDesktop.org notifications, as well as a regression causing keys to get stuck when raising the lock screen shield in GNOME Shell. Moreover, GNOME Shell 45.5 adds explicit use of /bin/bash rather than /bin/sh, which should prevent some issues on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or similar systems.

On top of that, the GNOME Shell 45.5 release fixes a service activation mix-up issue in the Extensions app, removes the left-over function declaration, deprecates the use of the deprecated display property, addresses a crash, and replaces some deprecated methods that are no longer needed.

GNOME Tweaks was updated to version 45.2 fixing a bug that prevented the side panel from being translated, as well as a bug that led to crashes when resetting the app on systems where the User Theme extension wasn’t available. Also updated is the Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser, to version 45.3, which fixes a crash and enables the closing of the security popover after selection.

GNOME Online Accounts 3.48.1 is included as well in this update with fixes for GoaEwsClient, memory leaks identified by static analyzers, leak of GTask object, building with libxml2 2.12, aborting of soup session on certificate error, unused result warning from g_string_free() , and checking of AUTH=PLAIN before attempting an authentication.

Furthermore, the Eye of GNOME image viewer was bumped to version 45.3, which only brought updated translations, and GNOME Maps 45.5 improved the parsing of OSM object URLs that contained trailing slashes. Several other core components were updated as well, so check the release announcement page for more details.

The GNOME 45.5 packages are making their way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions. Some distros already got a few of the updates included in this point release, such as Fedora Linux 39 and Arch Linux, so make sure that you keep your installations up to date at all times for a more stable and reliable GNOME desktop experience.

Also today, the GNOME Project released GNOME 44.10 as the tenth and last maintenance update to the GNOME 44 desktop environment series, which is now EOL (End of Life). GNOME 44.10 includes GNOME Shell 44.10 and GNOME Online Accounts 3.48.1 with the same changes mentioned above, as well as updated Folks, gtkmm, and template-glib components.

GNOME 44 users are urged to update their systems to the 44.10 point release and consider upgrading to the GNOME 45 series as soon as possible or wait for GNOME 46 in the coming weeks.

