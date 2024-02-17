GNOME 45.4 Released with Bug Fixes for GNOME Shell, Tweaks, Music, and Maps

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 45.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.

GNOME 45.4 is here a month after the GNOME 45.3 update and brings an improved GNOME Shell component that keeps the dim effect in Activities Overview for modal dialogs, improves minimize animation by adding “opacity: 0”, closes the mount notification when the drive gets disconnected, and adds missing shift level to the Georgian OSK (on-screen keyboard) layout.

Moreover, GNOME Shell received fixes for bugs affecting the feedback look in the keyboard backlight slider, the menu alignment in RTL (Right-to-Left) locales, as well as the transition of the Activities Overview from search results to the GNOME session.

GNOME Control Center has been updated to version 45.3 with updated Date & Time and Wi-Fi pages to fix building them with -Wincompatible-pointer-types , as well as an updated Region & Language page to prevent preview crash from accessing an invalid pointer.

GNOME 45.4 also includes Mutter 45.4 with the ability to restore the IM state flushing before handling key events, GNOME Maps 45.4 with fixes for issues with the place bar in narrow “mobile mode”, and GNOME Music 45.1 with Tracker queries improvements.

On top of that, GNOME Initial Setup has been updated up to version 45.4.1 to remove a new translatable string that was accidentally introduced with the enterprise user account fix in version 45.4. A similar existing string is used instead, said the developers.

Last but not least, this release updates the GNOME Sudoku board game to version 45.5 to fix a crash that occurred when creating a custom game and support for properly destroying the window on shutdown, and updates GNOME Tweaks to version 45.1 to fix a bug that prevented users from resetting the settings to default, as well as an issue with missing translations for the tweak categories.

GNOME 45.4 is now rolling out to various popular GNU/Linux distributions that ship the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series. Make sure you keep your installations up to date at all times if you want to enjoy a more stable and reliable GNOME desktop experience.

The GNOME Project also released GNOME 44.9 as a maintenance update to the GNOME 44 desktop environment series addressing a crash in the Epiphany web browser when dropping URLs onto Open Tabs view a window leak when installing Web Apps, as well as crashes related to WebExtensions.

GNOME 44.9 also updates the GNOME Bluetooth component to fix problems with some devices not disappearing from GNOME Shell’s Quick Settings Bluetooth entry, improves the GNOME Initial Setup app on ARM64 Wayland systems, and fixes capitalization of some keys when caps lock is on in Mutter.

