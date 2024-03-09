GNOME 46 Release Candidate Is Now Available with Last-Minute Changes

The GNOME Project announced today the availability of the Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, due out later this month, for public testing.

The GNOME 46 RC (Release Candidate) milestone is here with one last set of changes for the final release on March 20th. Probably the biggest change is the long-awaited variable refresh rate (VRR) feature (even if it will be an experimental feature that users need to manually enable) along with the corresponding entry in Settings > Display, which also shows the full VRR range for a monitor when possible.

Talking about Settings (GNOME Control Center), the Release Candidate introduces a new “Add Enterprise User” dialog on the Users page, as well as new “Remote Login” settings on the System page. In addition, the “Remote Desktop” settings have been renamed to “Desktop Sharing” and it’s now possible to launch some subpages from the command line.

The Release Candidate improves the screencasting feature to use H.264 encoding if available and implements modifier-aware screencasting support, improves NetworkManager‘s WireGuard support, adds support for locking down extension installation for system integrators, adds the ability to inform users about conflicting local/remote sessions on login, and improves the on-screen keyboard.

The Nautilus (Files) file manager got some more enhancements, such as better positioning of loop mounts in the sidebar, improved internationalization, and some fixes to multi-file properties performance optimizations.

The GNOME Connections app received support for the FreerRDP 3 protocol, improved touchpad scrolling, and smoother scroll events, GDM (GNOME Display Manager) was updated to use Wayland by default on certain server chips and supports terminating of conflicting sessions at login time, and gnome-remote-desktop no longer uses DMA buffer support with NVIDIA.

Other than that, GNOME Maps received lots of updates to the map style, GNOME Clocks now shows a toast when a new alarm is set and disables an alarm after ringing if it’s not set to repeat, and the Swell Foop game received improvements for score handling and keyboard-only gameplay and it now shows the high score goal on the Game Over screen.

The Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser now closes the page menu popover on print, search, and full-screen actions and focuses the location entry when using the Ctrl+K keyboard shortcut to activate the address bar’s default search engine.

Also, the GNOME Text Editor app now disables editing while a document is loading and discards documents that are still loading when saving a session, the GNOME Software app improves the launching of some apps, the GNOME Console terminal emulator now remembers if the window was maximized or not when restoring window dimensions, and the Orca screen reader received support for the new Spiel speech synthesis API.

Apps like GNOME System Monitor, GNOME Calculator, Lightsoff, Loupe, Tecla, and GNOME Sudoku received various small fixes and updated translations. For more details, check out the changelog on the release announcement page, from where you can also download the GNOME 46 RC installation image if you want to give it a try.

As mentioned before, the final release of the GNOME 46 desktop environment is expected on March 20th, 2024. However, unlike KDE Plasma 6, we will have to wait a couple of weeks or even more to enjoy its new features and enhancements until distro maintainers manage to update their GNOME offerings to the new release.

