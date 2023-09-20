GNOME 44.5 Arrives with Improvements for GNOME Software, Epiphany, and More

GNOME 45 isn’t the only GNOME desktop release that arrived today as the GNOME Project also announced the general availability of GNOME 44.5 as another maintenance update to the GNOME 44 desktop environment series.

Arriving a little over a month after GNOME 44.4, the GNOME 44.5 point release is here to further improve the GNOME Software package manager, especially the styling of the Explore page and the performance of the PackageKit plugin search-by-file.

GNOME Software also received a fix for a crash that occurred when downloading resources from the Internet, a fix for a bug causing the app to become unresponsive when loading screenshots for apps, and a fix for the visibility of the version history widget in the Details page.

The Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser has been updated as well in this release, to version 44.7, with fixes for a password manager JavaScript error that appeared on certain websites, an issue where changes to bookmarks weren’t saved, and a bug causing detached windows from the tab bar not being destroyed properly.

Mutter 44.5 is included as well in the GNOME 44.5 release with improvements for XWayland windows and touchscreen, along with GNOME Shell 44.5, which improves the handling of latched vs. locked modes in OSK, reverses the slider direction in RTL (Right-to-Left) locales, and fixes exposing window previews on lock screen via keyboard shortcuts.

On top of that, GNOME 44.5 comes with an updated GNOME Control Center (Settings) app to version 44.4, which includes various changes like the ability to hide the “Automatic Suspend” row in virtual machines, s fix for the input row movement in the Search and Keyboard panels, the ability to hide the QR code button in Wi-Fi settings for unsupported security, a fix for an issue with the network connection editor causing it not to close when changes are applied, a fix for an out-of-bounds write in printer names, and fixes for various memory leaks.

Last but not least, this update includes GNOME Boxes 44.3, which improves OS download error reporting, virtual machine creation when setting the G_MESSAGES_DEBUG environment variable, handling when KVM is not available, sensitivity issues with the “Create” button, and updating of the current-memory property when changing virtual machine RAM preference.

GNOME 44.5 is a recommended update for everyone using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and it should be available shortly in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions. It’s a welcome update considering the fact that it will take a few good weeks until we can upgrade to the latest GNOME 45 release.

