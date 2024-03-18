4MLinux 45.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, New Printing Drivers

Zbigniew Konojacki announced the release and general availability of 4MLinux 45.0 as a new stable and major release of his independent GNU/Linux distribution using the lightweight JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) graphical environment.

Coming more than three and a half months after 4MLinux 44.0, which was powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, the 4MLinux 45.0 release ships with a new long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 6.6 LTS. The Linux 6.6.18 kernel is included by default in the ISO images, along with the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack.

Other updated components include the latest LibreOffice 24.2.1 office suite, GIMP 2.10.36 image editor, Mozilla Firefox 123.0.1 and Google Chrome 122.0.6261.128 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 115.8.1 email client, Audacious 4.3.1 audio player, VLC 3.0.20 and SMPlayer 23.12.0 media players, AbiWord 3.0.5 word processor, Gnumeric 1.12.56 spreadsheet editor, OpenSSL 3, and Wine 9.2.

On top of that, the 4MLinux 45.0 release includes lots of new printing drivers, a newer FFmpeg version that offers improved support for video scaling (resizing) via the zimg library, better handling of stereo audio through the use of the libbs2b Bauer stereophonic-to-binaural DSP effect library in FFmpeg and MPlayer, the CHAMP Kong game as a DOSBox package, and Basilisk web browser as a downloadable extension.

4MServer, the server edition of 4MLinux, which lets you easily set up a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machine, has been updated as well with the Apache 2.4.58 web server, MariaDB 10.6.16 database management system, PHP 8.2.16 scripting language, as well as Perl 5.38.2, Python 3.11.6 and 2.7.18, and Ruby 3.2.2.

4MLinux 45.0 is available for download right now from the official website, or by using the direct download link below. As expected, this release is available as live ISO images in three different flavors, including Full, Core, or Server, and supports only 64-bit systems.

Last updated 1 hour ago