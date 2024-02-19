Mozilla Firefox 123 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 123 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its official launch on February 20th, 2024. Here’s a first look at the new features and improvements implemented in this update.

Mozilla Firefox 123 is here to further improve the built-in translation feature by also translating text in tooltips (i.e. titles), as well as text displayed in form controls (i.e. placeholder). It also updates the Search section to add the Address Bar settings, which were available in the Privacy & Security section in previous Firefox releases.

Address Bar settings are now available in the Search section

This release also integrates search functionality into the Firefox View feature to let you search through all of the tabs on each of the section subpages and adds support for reporting web compatibility issues to Mozilla via the Web Compatibility Reporting Tool.

For web developers, Firefox 123 implements linearRGB interpolation for SVG gradients, full support for Early Hints via Preload and Modulepreload support, and support for declarative ShadowDOM to provide devs with greater flexibility and improved ergonomics when working with ShadowDOMs directly within HTML.

In addition, Firefox 123 allows web developers to apply audio echo cancellation to microphone inputs when the audio output is redirected to another device with setSinkId() . It also implements a fallback mechanism to prevent SVG feImage elements from failing to render by using the default replaced element values of 300px width and 150px height.

Last but not least, Firefox 123 improves the Network Monitor component to support saving a response body to disk through the new “Save Response As” context menu item, which replaces the previous “Save Image” context menu item that only supported saving images.

Once again, Firefox 123 is another release that doesn’t ship with the long-awaited Quick Actions and Cookie Banner Blocker (previously called Cookie Banner Reduction) features even though they’ve been available during beta testing, so I guess they need more work.

However, starting with Firefox 123, Mozilla added yet another Mozilla feature to the “More from Mozilla” section in settings, namely Mozilla Monitor, which enables users to get alters when their data has been in a breach.

Mozilla Monitor is now available in the "More from Mozilla" section

As mentioned before, Mozilla plans to officially announce the Firefox 123 release on February 20th, 2024. However, Linux users who use the official DEB or binary packages can download them right now from Mozilla’s website.

Update 20/02/2024: Mozilla officially released Firefox 123 so I’ve added information about two other changes that landed in this release, namely search support in Firefox View and the ability to report web compatibility issues to Mozilla.

