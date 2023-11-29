4MLinux 44 Adds System-Wide VA-API Support, Improves Printing Support

4MLinux creator Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability for download of a new stable and major release of his independent GNU/Linux distribution using the lightweight JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) graphical environment, 4MLinux 44.

Still using the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series that was introduced in 4MLinux 43, the 4MLinux 44 release is here to add system-wide support for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) through the Mesa graphics stack, improved support for SPL printing, as well as improved support for wireless networking.

In addition, 4MLinux 44 adds several new software that you can install as extensions in the distribution. These include the QMMP audio player, Media Player Classic QT video player, and Capitan Sevilla platform video game.

Updated components in this release include the Mesa 23.1.4 graphics stack, LibreOffice 7.6.3 office suite, GIMP 2.10.34 image editor, Mozilla Firefox 119.0.1 and Google Chrome 119.0.6045.123 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 115.4.2 email client, Audacious 4.3.1 audio player, as well as VLC 3.0.20 and SMPlayer 23.6.0 media players.

4MServer, the server edition of 4MLinux, which lets you easily set up a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machine, has been updated as well with the Apache 2.4.58 web server, MariaDB 10.6.16 database management system, as well as the PHP 5.6.40, PHP 7.4.33, and PHP 8.1.25 scripting languages. The Perl 5.36.0, Python 2.7.18, Python 3.11.4, and Ruby 3.2.2 packages are available as well in 4MServer 44.

4MLinux 44 is available for download right now from the official website, or by using the direct download link below. It is available as live ISO images in three different flavors, including Full, Core, or Server, and supports only 64-bit systems.

Also today, the developer announced that the previous 4MLinux 43 release is now marked as “old stable” and that the 4MLinux 42.0 release has now reached end of life, urging users to upgrade to the 4MLinux 44 release as soon as possible.

