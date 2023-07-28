Independent Distro 4MLinux 43.0 Released with Linux 6.1 LTS, Thunderbird 115

Independently developed GNU/Linux distribution 4MLinux has been updated today to version 43.0 as the latest stable release for this lightweight distro built around the JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) window manager.

4MLinux 43.0 is here about three and a half months after 4MLinux 42.0 and sticks with the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. However, it brings the newer Mesa 23.1 graphics stack, the latest LibreOffice 7.5 office suite, and the recently released Firefox 115.0 and Chrome 115.0 web browsers.

Other updated components in this release include AbiWord 3.0.5 word processor, GIMP 2.10.34 image editor, Gnumeric 1.12.55 spreadsheet editor, Mozilla Thunderbird 115.0 email and calendar client, Audacious 4.3.1 audio player, VLC 3.0.18 and SMPlayer 23.6.0 media player, and Wine 8.12.

As with all major 4MLinux releases, there are some new features included by default. For example, 4MLinux 43.0 adds the ability to install proprietary web browsers like Google Chrome, Opera, or Microsoft Edge, as well as several Java-based games including Flappy Bird, Karoshi, Micropolis, and Zuma.

Other changes include support for SoundFonts (sf2) for FluidSynth, the mtPaint raster graphics editor, support for old sound formats originating from Amiga, Atari, Commodore, ZX Spectrum, etc. in XMMS, along with support for watching modern AVC/HEVC videos.

4MServer, the server edition of 4MLinux, which lets you easily set up a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machine, has been updated as well and comes with the Apache 2.4.57 web server, MariaDB 10.6.14 database management system, as well as both the PHP 5.6.40, 7.4.33, and 8.1.19 scripting languages. The Perl 5.36.0, Python 2.7.18 and 3.11.3, and Ruby 3.1.4 packages are available as well.

4MLinux 43.0 is available for download right now from the official website, or by using the direct download links below, as live ISO images in three different flavors, including Full, Core, or Server, supporting only 64-bit systems.

Also today, the developer announced that the previous 4MLinux 42.0 release is now marked as “old stable” and that the 4MLinux 41.0 release has reached end of life, recommending users to upgrade to 4MLinux 43.0 as soon as possible.

Last updated 17 mins ago