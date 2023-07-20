LibreOffice 7.5.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 70 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 7.5 open-source and free office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.5.5 is here about one and a half months after the LibreOffice 7.5.4 point release to address a total of 70 bugs that have been reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers in the LibreOffice 7.5 series. For more details about these bug fixes, you can study the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

Meanwhile can download the LibreOffice 7.5.5 release right from the official website as binary installers packaged by The Document Foundation for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions. Source tarballs are also available for system integrators and those who want to compile LibreOffice from sources.

If you have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, you should wait until the packages arrive there before updating your LibreOffice installation.

The Document Foundation recommends all LibreOffice 7.5 users to update their installations to the new point release as soon as possible for an extra layer of stability, reliability, and security provided by the new bug fixes.

The LibreOffice 7.5 series was released in early February 2023 as a major update to the popular open-source office suite bringing numerous new features and enhancements like dark mode support, new app and MIME-type icons, an enhanced Single Toolbar UI, improved PDF Export, and others.

It will be supported until point releases that bring more bug fixes until November 30th, 2023. The maintenance update, LibreOffice 7.5.6, is expected to hit the streets sometime in early September 2023, and the last one, LibreOffice 7.5.7, is slated for release in early November 2023.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

