LibreOffice 7.5 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The Document Foundation released today the LibreOffice 7.5 open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, to offer users new features and numerous improvements.

After almost six months of development, the LibreOffice 7.5 office suite is here to introduce major improvements to dark mode support, new application and MIME-type icons that are more colorful and vibrant than ever, an improved version of the Single Toolbar UI with context-aware controls, as well as support for the Start Centre to filter documents by type.

LibreOffice 7.5 continues to improve the Font Features dialog by implementing several new options, adds a new zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor, implements support for rotate and zoom gestures on touchpads, and improves the PDF Export functionality by adding several new options and features, as well as bug fixes.

This release also brings support for the “smooth scrolling” feature to GTK3 scrollbars, a refreshed Sifr icon set that follows GNOME Adwaita’s new rounded style, updated Ukrainian dictionary and Slovenian thesaurus, new Persian (fa-IR) dictionary, and support for the Macro Selector dialog to remember the last run macro.

LibreOffice Write comes with significant improvements to bookmarks, which are now much more visible, the ability to mark objects as decorative for better accessibility, new content control types to improve the quality of PDF forms, and a new automatic accessibility checker option in the Tools menu.

Furthermore, Write now ships with an initial machine translation implementation based on the DeepL translate APIs, multiple spell-checking improvements, the ability to edit tabs for multiple paragraphs with different settings at a time, and several new accessibility checker rules.

LibreOffice Calc received support for data tables in charts, the ability to search by descriptions in the Function Wizard, new “Spell out” number formats, case-insensitive conditional formatting, improved behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘), and support for Kamenický and Mazovia encodings.

LibreOffice Impress & Draw feature a new set of default table styles, along with the ability to create and customize table styles, support for dragging and dropping objects in the navigator, the ability to crop inserted videos in the slide and play them, as well as support for the presenter console to run as a normal window.

LibreOffice Chart now supports data tables and LibreOffice Math now features the Elements pane on the sidebar.

As expected, LibreOffice 7.5 continues to improve the interoperability with MS Office’s proprietary file formats, such as DOCX, PPTX, and XLSX, in an attempt to help users migrate from MS Office to LibreOffice.

“LibreOffice 7.5 provides a large number of improvements and new features targeted at users sharing documents with MS Office or migrating from MS Office. These users should check new releases of LibreOffice on a regular basis, as the progress is so fast, that each new version improves dramatically over the previous one,” said The Document Foundation.

LibreOffice 7.5 is available for download right now from the official website as ready-to-install 64-bit binaries for DEB and RPM-based distributions like Fedora Linux, Debian GNU/Linux, Ubuntu, etc. Of course, the source tarballs are also available for download for other GNU/Linux distributions.

The LibreOffice 7.5 office suite series is targeted at technology enthusiasts, early adopters, or power users, and will be supported with seven maintenance releases until November 30th, 2023. For users who don’t need the very latest features, The Document Foundation recommends the latest LibreOffice 7.4 release, which is maintained until June 12th, 2023.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

Last updated 11 mins ago