LibreOffice 7.4.5 Released to Fix Crash Affecting a Large Number of Users

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.4.5 as a hotfix update to the latest stable LibreOffice 7.4 open-source office suite series to address a critical issue affecting many users on all supported platforms.

LibreOffice 7.4.5 is here only two weeks after LibreOffice 7.4.4 to fix a crash that occurred when clicking on the header or footer button after scrolling in the LibreOffice Writer component. The issue was discovered in the LibreOffice 7.4.4 release and affected a very large number of users.

The Document Foundation recommends all users of the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series to update their installations to the LibreOffice 7.4.5 release as soon as possible. This can be done by downloading the binaries for RPM or DEB-based distributions from the official website or via the stable software repositories of your distro.

This update was initially planned for early March 2023 as The Document Foundation currently focuses on putting together the final touches to the next major release of the open-source office suite, LibreOffice 7.5, which is expected to hit the streets with numerous new features and improvements next week on February 2nd, 2023.

As such, the LibreOffice 7.4 series will get an additional point release up to LibreOffice 7.4.7. The March update is now assigned to LibreOffice 7.4.6, which should be out in the first week of March 2023 with more bug fixes.

As LibreOffice 7.5 will be considered a feature release targeting enthusiasts and bleeding-edge users, the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series will be supported until June 12th, 2023.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” version of LibreOffice, supported by volunteers and other members of the Open Source community. For enterprise deployments and paid technical support, you should use the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

