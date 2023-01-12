LibreOffice 7.4.4 Released with More Than 110 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation announced today LibreOffice 7.4.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 7.4 “Community” open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Coming one month and three weeks after LibreOffice 7.4.3, the LibreOffice 7.4.4 point release brings even more bug fixes to make the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series more stable and reliable for everyday use in offices or at home.

LibreOffice 7.4.4 includes a total of 114 fixes for bugs or other issues, which should improve document interoperability, as well as the core components of the LibreOffice office suite. For details on these bug fixes, check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

You can download LibreOffice 7.4.4 right from the official website as binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions. However, if you have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, then you should wait for the 7.4.4 packages to arrive there before updating.

The Document Foundation also reminds users that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice 7.4. This means that it is supported by volunteers and members of the Open Source community.

For enterprise deployments of the LibreOffice office suite and technical support, The Document Foundation recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

The LibreOffice 7.4 series will be supported until June 12th, 2023, with two more point releases. The next one, LibreOffice 7.4.5, is expected in early March, while the last one, LibreOffice 7.4.6, should hit the streets in mid-May 2023.

Meanwhile, The Document Foundation will release the next major version of its popular open-source and cross-platform office suite, LibreOffice 7.5, which will bring more new features and improvements. LibreOffice 7.5 should arrive sometime in February 2023.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

