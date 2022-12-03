Lightweight Distro 4MLinux 41 Arrives with Linux Kernel 6.0, Btrfs Support, and New Apps

4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability for download of 4MLinux 41.0 as the latest stable version of this lightweight and independent GNU/Linux distribution featuring the JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) graphical environment.

Coming a little over four months after 4MLinux 40, the 4MLinux 41 release entered beta testing in mid-September, and now the final release is here with new features like the latest and greatest Linux 6.0 kernel series. The distro ships with Linux 6.0.9 as the default kernel and Mesa 22.1.4 as the default graphics stack.

Highlights of this release include the ability to install 4MLinux on a Btrfs partition with Syslinux as a boot manager, new applications available out of the box, such as the FileZilla FTP client, XPaint and GNU Paint image editors, nvme command-line utility for managing NVM-Express partitions, as well as a collection of small SDL-based games, SMPlayer as the default video player app, Audacious as the default audio player app,

On top of that, the 4MLinux 41 release brings support for new applications that can be installed as downloadable extensions. These include the BlueGriffon HTML editor, The Legend of Edgar platform game, ioquake3 Quake III port, and BZFlag tank battle game.

4MLinux 41 also comes with various up-to-date app, including the LibreOffice 7.4.3 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 107 and Chromium 106.0.5249 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 102.5.0 email client, GIMP 2.10.32 image editor, VLC 3.0.17.3 and SMPlayer 22.2.0 video players, Audacious 4.2 audio player, AbiWord 3.0.5 word processor, and Gnumeric 1.12.52 spreadsheet editor.

4MServer, the server-oriented edition of 4MLinux, which lets you easily set up a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machine, has been updated as well and comes with the Apache 2.4.54 web server, MariaDB 10.6.11 database management system, PHP 5.6.40 and 7.4.33 scripting languages, as well as Python 2.7.18, Python 3.10.6, and Perl 5.36.0 programming languages.

4MLinux 41 is available for download right now from the official website as Full, Core, or Server editions for 64-bit systems. Also today, the developer announced that the previous 4MLinux 40 release is now marked as “old stable”, urging users to upgrade to the new release. Additionally, 4MLinux 39 series is now end of life.

